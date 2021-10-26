Richard Nieman

BRITT-Richard Nieman, 89, of Britt passed away Friday, October 22, 2021 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

Funeral services for Richard Nieman will be held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 10:30 AM at the Kanawha United Methodist Church, 402 North Main Street in Kanawha, with Pastor Oly Marcos officiating. Burial will be at Amsterdam Township Cemetery in Kanawha.

Visitation for Richard Nieman will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 beginning at 4:00 PM with a toasting remembrance beginning at 5:30 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt and continue one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

