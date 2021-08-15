 Skip to main content
Richard Moorehead
Richard Moorehead

Richard Moorehead

Richard Moorehead passed away November 19, 2020. A celebration of life will be held August 21, 2021 at St Joseph Epiphany Parish at 10:30 a.m., followed by lunch and sharing memories at East Park No. 2 shelter house. Masks at church.

