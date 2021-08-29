 Skip to main content
Richard M. “Rick” Kopps
Richard M. “Rick” Kopps, 71, of Denver, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial in Waterloo.

Burial of his cremains will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 2, 2021, in the Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City. There will be a luncheon following the committal at the Pizza Ranch in Mason City. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family. 319-984-5379.

