Richard Louis Kahler

BRITT-Richard Louis Kahler, age 77 of Britt, passed away with family by his side and in his heart on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Westview Care Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Rich Kahler will be held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street South East in Britt with Father Andrew Marr officiating. Burial will be in St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Bancroft. Military rites will be held by the Bancroft VFW.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt and continue one hour prior services at the church on Wednesday.

