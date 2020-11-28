 Skip to main content
Richard Leon Bush
Richard Leon Bush, 60, of Mason City, IA died on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa. Per his wishes he will be cremated with no services held at this time.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes

