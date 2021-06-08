 Skip to main content
Richard Lee Smith
Richard Lee Smith

Richard Lee Smith

MASON CITY-Richard Lee Smith, 90, passed away on March 22, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Mason City First Presbyterian Church.

Inurnment will be held in the Granite Falls City Cemetery in Granite Falls, MN. Memorials may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, 232 2nd St. S.E., or First Presbyterian Church, 100 S. Pierce Ave., both Mason City, IA 50401. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

