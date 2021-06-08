Richard Lee Smith
MASON CITY-Richard Lee Smith, 90, passed away on March 22, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Mason City First Presbyterian Church.
Inurnment will be held in the Granite Falls City Cemetery in Granite Falls, MN. Memorials may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, 232 2nd St. S.E., or First Presbyterian Church, 100 S. Pierce Ave., both Mason City, IA 50401. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
