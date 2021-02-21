Richard L. Formanek
Osage, IA – Richard L. Formanek, 85, of Osage, died Thursday, February 18, 2021 at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Osage with Rev. Raymond Burkle officiating. Burial will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery Cemetery.
Champion Funeral Home, Osage, 641-732-3706, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com
