Osage, IA – Richard L. Formanek, 85, of Osage, died Thursday, February 18, 2021 at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Osage with Rev. Raymond Burkle officiating. Burial will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery Cemetery.