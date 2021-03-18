Richard L. Fairbanks
MASON CITY-Richard L. Fairbanks, 99, of Mason City, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Center. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the St. James Lutheran Church with Pastor Sid Bohls officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 until 6 pm Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
