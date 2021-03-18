MASON CITY-Richard L. Fairbanks, 99, of Mason City, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Center. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the St. James Lutheran Church with Pastor Sid Bohls officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 until 6 pm Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com