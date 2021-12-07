 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Richard Fritz

  • 0

Richard Fritz

TITONKA-Richard Fritz, 78, of Titonka, passed away November 29, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa. A graveside service will be held on his birthday, Monday, April 11, 2022, at Good Hope Lutheran Cemetery, Titonka. To view the obituary or leave a tribute visit www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private employers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News