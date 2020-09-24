MASON CITY - Richard E. Eldridge, 73, of Mason City, died on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center – North Iowa. A visitation will be held Saturday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., September 26, 2020, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. in the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the family of Richard Eldridge. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com