× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Richard "Dick" Wagner

MASON CITY – Richard “Dick” Wagner, 85, of Mason City passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at his home.

A funeral mass will be held 10:30 A.M., Friday, July 17, 2020 at Epiphany Parish – St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th St SE, Mason City with Rev. Fr. Neil Manternach officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed at the church and a face covering is required. The service will be livestreamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at Elmwood – St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M., Thursday at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City. Those in attendance at the visitation will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and to please wear a face covering.

Memorials may be directed to Epiphany Parish or MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. MAJOR ERICKSON FUNERAL HOME 641-423-0924 www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Richard "Dick" Wagner , please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Major Erickson Funeral Home

111 N Pennsylvania Ave

Mason City, IA 50401 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins. Epiphany Parish St. Joseph Catholic Church

302 5th St. S.E.

Mason City, IA 50401 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.