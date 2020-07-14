Richard "Dick" Wagner
MASON CITY – Richard “Dick” Wagner, 85, of Mason City passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at his home.
A funeral mass will be held 10:30 A.M., Friday, July 17, 2020 at Epiphany Parish – St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th St SE, Mason City with Rev. Fr. Neil Manternach officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed at the church and a face covering is required. The service will be livestreamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at Elmwood – St. Joseph Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M., Thursday at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City. Those in attendance at the visitation will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and to please wear a face covering.
Memorials may be directed to Epiphany Parish or MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. MAJOR ERICKSON FUNERAL HOME 641-423-0924 www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Service information
4:00PM-6:00PM
111 N Pennsylvania Ave
Mason City, IA 50401
10:30AM
302 5th St. S.E.
Mason City, IA 50401
