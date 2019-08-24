Richard “Dick” W. Rasmuson
MASON CITY - Richard “Dick” W. Rasmuson, 85, of Mason City, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019, at MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1405 South Pennsylvania, with Pastor Craig Lutrell officiating. Visitation will be on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Interment will be at Elmwood – St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Wesley United Methodist Church, MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa, or to the family of Richard Rasmuson. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924
