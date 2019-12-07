Richard ‘Dick' Stockwell
CLARION, IOWA - Richard ‘Dick' Stockwell, 76, of Clarion, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at his home in Clarion.
Funeral services for Dick Stockwell will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, with Pastor Mike Foss officiating. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Monday.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.