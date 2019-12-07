{{featured_button_text}}

Richard ‘Dick' Stockwell

CLARION, IOWA - Richard ‘Dick' Stockwell, 76, of Clarion, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at his home in Clarion.

Funeral services for Dick Stockwell will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, with Pastor Mike Foss officiating. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Monday.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233.

