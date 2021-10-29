Richard “Dick” Lee Perrin

OSAGE-Richard “Dick” Lee Perrin, 87, of Osage, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the Osage Rehab and Health Care Center in Osage.

A funeral Mass for Richard Perrin will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage with Reverend Raymond Burkle officiating. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 with a Knights of Columbus Rosary being prayed at 4:30 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour before the funeral Mass on Wednesday at the church.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com