MASON CITY - Richard “Dick” A. Matson, 84, of Mason City, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at his home. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania, with Pastor Matt Muters from St. Paul Lutheran Church officiating. A visitation will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.