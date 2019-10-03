{{featured_button_text}}

Richard Dale Schmidt

OSAGE - Richard Dale Schmidt, age 81, of Osage, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at the Osage Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Osage with his loving wife and daughter by his side.

A Funeral Mass will be held 9:00 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage with Fr. Raymond Burkle officiating. Flag presentation by Osage American Legion Post 278. Following services, cremation will take place. A private family inurnment will be at Osage Cemetery in Osage.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Visitation with the body present will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage.

Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home 641-732-3706 www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Schmidt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Tags

Load comments