Richard Dale Schmidt
OSAGE - Richard Dale Schmidt, age 81, of Osage, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at the Osage Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Osage with his loving wife and daughter by his side.
A Funeral Mass will be held 9:00 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage with Fr. Raymond Burkle officiating. Flag presentation by Osage American Legion Post 278. Following services, cremation will take place. A private family inurnment will be at Osage Cemetery in Osage.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation with the body present will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage.
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home 641-732-3706 www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Schmidt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.