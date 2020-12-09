 Skip to main content
Richard D. Truex
Richard Dean “Rick” Truex, 67, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, IA.

Per his wishes his body has been cremated and the family will have a private service at a later date.

Condolences may be directed to the family at the address of 18434 160th St, Rockwell, IA, 50469.

Ward-Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 First Ave N. Clear Lake 641-357-2193 ColonialChapels.com

