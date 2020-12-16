Richard D. Erickson
MASON CITY-Richard D. Erickson, 91, of Mason City died peacefully at home Saturday night, December 12 2020. Private family funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N. Pennsylvania Avenue with Rev. Dan Gerrietts officiating. The funeral service will be live streamed on Trinity's Facebook and YouTube page. Interment will be in Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 PM Friday at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church where a scholarship will be established in his name. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
