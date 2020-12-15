 Skip to main content
Richard D. Erickson
Richard D. Erickson

Richard D. Erickson

MASON CITY - Richard D. Erickson, 91, of Mason City, died Saturday evening December 12, 2020 at home. Arrangements are currently pending. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

