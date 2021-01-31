Richard Allen Rosenberg passed away under hospice care at Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage, Iowa on January 25, 2021, at the age of 68.

A funeral is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar with Rev. David Werges officiating. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Richard's life. A Visitation will be held from 3:00- 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar. Burial will be at St. John's Cemetery.