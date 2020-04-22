Richard A. Voortmann

A drive-thru visitation will be held from 3:30 to 5:00 P.M., Thursday, April 23rd in the east parking lot of the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. After the visitation, there will be a procession to Concord Township Cemetery led by the Garner Fire Department. A private family graveside service will follow and will be live streamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Rev. Scott Kozisek of St. Paul Lutheran Church will be officiating.