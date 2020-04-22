Richard A. Voortmann

GARNER – Richard “Dick” A. Voortmann, 71, of Garner passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center.
A drive-thru visitation will be held from 3:30 to 5:00 P.M., Thursday, April 23rd in the east parking lot of the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. After the visitation, there will be a procession to Concord Township Cemetery led by the Garner Fire Department. A private family graveside service will follow and will be live streamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Rev. Scott Kozisek of St. Paul Lutheran Church will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Garner Fire Department or St. Paul Lutheran Church. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 641-923-2841, www.cataldofuneralhome.com.
