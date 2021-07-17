Rhonda J. Schuver

BELMOND–Rhonda J. Schuver, 69, of Belmond passed away peacefully, Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Mary Greeley Hospital in Ames with family at her side after her second battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner with Rev. Brian Lund officiating. Burial will be at Amsterdam Cemetery in Goodell.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 20th at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Rhonda Schuver Memorial Fund. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641- 923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com