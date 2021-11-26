Rhea Steenblock
BELMOND-Rhea Steenblock, 93, of Belmond, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond with Pastor Bob Medeiros officiating. Burial will be held at Amsterdam Cemetery in Goodell.
Visitation will be Monday, November 29, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home in Belmond.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248
