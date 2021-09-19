Rev. Monsignor Joseph J. Slepicka
CLEAR LAKE-Rev. Monsignor Joseph J. Slepicka, 92, of Clear Lake and formerly of Mason City, died Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 am Friday, September 24, 2021 at Epiphany Parish - Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N Adams Ave., Mason City. A livestream will be available on the Epiphany Parish Facebook page. Burial will follow in Elmwood - St Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.
Visitation with public viewing will be held Thursday evening, September 23, at Epiphany Parish - Holy Family Catholic Church from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. The Third and Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus will pray the Rosary at 7:00 pm with a Scriptural Wake service to follow.
Epiphany Parish asks all to wear face masks at Mass and visitation.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
