Rev. Daird Wayne Korth

CLEAR LAKE-Rev. Daird Wayne Korth, 67, of Clear Lake, died Sunday, December 12, 2021, at his home.

Daird's family will hold a private graveside inurnment at Ventura Cemetery at a later date.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com

