Reuben Franklin “Frankie” Gottfried, Jr.
Clear Lake – Reuben Franklin “Frankie” Gottfried, Jr., 60, of Clear Lake, died Friday, January 8, 2021, at Executive Cottage at One Vision in Clear Lake, surrounded by his friends and family.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at One Vision, 1200 N 9th St W., Clear Lake, with Pastor Scott Sokol and Dennis Ganz officiating. Inurnment will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Riverside Cemetery in Marshalltown.
Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Tuesday, prior to the service at One Vision.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
