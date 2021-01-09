Reuben Franklin “Frankie” Gottfried, Jr.

Clear Lake – Reuben Franklin “Frankie” Gottfried, Jr., 60, of Clear Lake, died Friday, January 8, 2021, at Executive Cottage at One Vision in Clear Lake, surrounded by his friends and family.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at One Vision, 1200 N 9th St W., Clear Lake, with Pastor Scott Sokol and Dennis Ganz officiating. Inurnment will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Riverside Cemetery in Marshalltown.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Tuesday, prior to the service at One Vision.

