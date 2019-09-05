{{featured_button_text}}

Regina M. (Marx) Holck

BELMOND, IOWA - Regina M. (Marx) Holck, 75, of Belmond passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248

