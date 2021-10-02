 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Reese Lynn Gaetzke

  • 0

Reese Lynn Gaetzke

THORNTON-Reese Lynn Gaetzke, 64, of Thornton, died Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at his home in Thornton.

Per Reese's wishes, his body has been cremated and no services are scheduled.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Art created by Muhammad Ali to sell at auction

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News