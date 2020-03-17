Rockford IA - Reed A. Brumm, 46, of Mason City, died on Friday, March 13, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center – North Iowa. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 4 until 8 PM at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com