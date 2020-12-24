 Skip to main content
Rebecca J. Ersland
BELMOND-Rebecca J. Ersland, 68, of Belmond, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020, at her home in Belmond.

Memorial services for Becky will be held on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 10:30 AM at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st Street South East in Belmond, with Pastor Leila Blackburn officiating. Burial will take place at the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 26, 2020 from 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM at the Belmond United Methodist Church.

