Rebecca “Becky” Marie (Schroeder) Tull
SHEFFIELD - Rebecca “Becky” Marie (Schroeder) Tull entered into the arms of her loving Savior on October 31, 2019, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church, 504 Thompson St., Sheffield, with Pastor Shannon Chapman officiating. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery in Sheffield.Visitation will be from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the church in Sheffield.In lieu of customary remembrances, the family suggests memorial contributions to the First United Methodist Church in Sheffield.Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapels, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake 50428. (641)357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
