Raymond Robert Ebaugh
Clear Lake - Raymond Robert Ebaugh, 89, of Clear Lake, died Friday, December 25, 2020, at Hancock County Health System in Britt.

Per Ray's wishes, his body has been cremated and no services are scheduled at this time.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColoniaChapels.com.

