BELMOND-Raymond “Ray” Keith Ellingston, 87, of Belmond, Iowa, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Iowa Specialty Hospital, Belmond, Iowa. A family graveside service was held at the St. Olaf Cemetery, rural Belmond on April 2, 2020, complying with Covid -19 restrictions.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm, Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the Immanuel Reformed Church, 3157 130th St, Belmond, Iowa. The family requests that face masks be worn and social distancing be observed. The funeral will be live streamed on Immanuel Reformed Church (Belmond) Facebook page.