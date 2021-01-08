Raymond Leroy Borcherding
St. Ansgar, Iowa - Raymond Leroy Borcherding, age 97 of St. Ansgar, Iowa passed away peacefully Wednesday January 6, 2021 at the St. Ansgar Good Samaritan Society. A private family funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 11, 2021 at the First Lutheran Church in St. Ansgar with Rev. Christopher Staley officiating. Burial will take place at St. Ansgar Cemetery following the service. The funeral will be streamed via the First Lutheran Church Facebook page.
Schroeder Funeral Homes, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.