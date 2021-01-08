 Skip to main content
Raymond Leroy Borcherding
St. Ansgar, Iowa - Raymond Leroy Borcherding, age 97 of St. Ansgar, Iowa passed away peacefully Wednesday January 6, 2021 at the St. Ansgar Good Samaritan Society. A private family funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 11, 2021 at the First Lutheran Church in St. Ansgar with Rev. Christopher Staley officiating. Burial will take place at St. Ansgar Cemetery following the service. The funeral will be streamed via the First Lutheran Church Facebook page.

Schroeder Funeral Homes, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com

