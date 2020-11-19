Raymond L. Beyer
BELMOND - Raymond L. Beyer, 89, of Belmond, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.
Private family memorial services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond, with Pastor Nancy Hofmeister officiating. The public can view the service live on the Ewing Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Rowan.
Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421. 641-444-3248. www.ewingfh.com
