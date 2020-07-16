× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Raymond J. Rottinghaus, 91, of Mason City, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Good Shepherd Health Center.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 am on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Epiphany Parish - St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th St. SE, Mason City with the Rev. Josh Link as Celebrant. Burial will be held in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery.

In an effort to promote social distancing, attendees are asked to wear face masks as able. For those wishing to receive Communion during Mass, please utilize hand sanitizer prior to receiving. A live stream of the services will be offered on the Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapels Facebook page.

Visitation with public viewing will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City from 5 pm until 8 pm. The Third and Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus will recite the Rosary at 5:00 pm.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapels, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

