CLEAR LAKE – Raymond J. Prohaska, 88, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Madrid Home in Madrid. Services are 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave. S. in Clear Lake with Rev. Fr. John Gossman officiating; burial in St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Duncan with military rites by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit. Visitation is 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner, (641) 923-2841, with a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus rosary at 4 p.m. Visitation will resume one hour prior to services at the church. cataldofuneralhome.com
