Raymond H. Helps
GARNER – Raymond H. Helps, 83, of Garner passed away Friday, February 5, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M., Monday, February 8, 2021 at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner with Rev. Brian Lund officiating. The service will be livestreamed on both the Cataldo Funeral Home and Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church Facebook pages. Inurnment will be in the spring at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Face masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Memorials may be directed to Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church or MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.