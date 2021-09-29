Raymond D. Smidt, Sr.
GRAFTON-Raymond D. Smidt, Sr., 82, of Grafton, died Monday, September 27, 2021, at his home in Grafton.
Per Raymond's wishes, his body has been cremated and no services are scheduled at this time. Inurnment will be at Grafton Cemetery at a later date.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
