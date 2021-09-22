Raymond C. Borkowski
BRITT–Raymond C. Borkowski, 93 of Britt, formerly of Leland died peacefully, Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt, Iow
Graveside Services will be held 1:00 P.M., Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Jefferson Cemetery, Jefferson, Iowa. Military Honors will be performed by the Jefferson American Legion Post #11. Please bring a lawn chair if you would like to attend.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Raymond Borkowski memorial fund in care of the family.
Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.schottfuneralhomes.com
