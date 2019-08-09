Raquel Lyager Ramon
MASON CITY - Raquel Lyager Ramon, 25, of Mason City, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at MercyOne Medical Center of North Iowa. A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service time on Monday. Memorials may be directed the family of Raquel Ramon. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
