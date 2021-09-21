 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Randy L. Schleusner
0 comments

Randy L. Schleusner

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Randy L. Schleusner

Randy L. Schleusner

GARNER–Randy L. Schleusner, 70, of Garner passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.

A memorial mass will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Rev. Fr. Andrew Marr as celebrant. Inurnment will be at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery with military rites by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit and the U.S. Army Honor Guard. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, September 21st at St. Boniface Catholic Church and will resume one hour prior to services at the church. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Garner VFW Post 5515. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Mason City School Board lands on mask requirements

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News