MASON CITY-Randy G. Miller, 58, of Mason City, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit. A celebration of Randy's life will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 p.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com