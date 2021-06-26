 Skip to main content
Randy G. Miller
MASON CITY-Randy G. Miller, 58, of Mason City, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit. A celebration of Randy's life will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 p.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

