Randall L. Juhl

Clear Lake – Randall “Randy” L. Juhl, 67 of Clear Lake passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center after a long battle with his health.
A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake, IA with Rev. Matthew Muters officiating. Randy will be laid to rest at Pleasant View Cemetery in Thorton.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday October 20, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral chapel.
