Randal Woods

Randal Woods Memorial Service will be held on Friday July 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Ansgar, Iowa at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

There will be a lunch following the service in Osage at the VFW.

Due to COVID-19 food will be provided in To-Go containers for those that want to pay their respects but can't stay.

At 2:00 Family and friends will go to the Orchard Cemetery for a Graveside service.

