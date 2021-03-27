Ramona M. Lau-Schmidt
BRITT–Ramona M. Lau-Schmidt, 92, of Britt passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021 at the Summit House in Britt
Funeral services will be held 1:30 P.M., Monday, March 29, 2021 at Immanuel Reformed United Church of Christ in Klemme with Pastor David Bogard officiating. Burial will be at Ell Township Cemetery in Klemme.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 P.M., Sunday, March 24, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.