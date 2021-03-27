Ramona M. Lau-Schmidt

BRITT–Ramona M. Lau-Schmidt, 92, of Britt passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021 at the Summit House in Britt

Funeral services will be held 1:30 P.M., Monday, March 29, 2021 at Immanuel Reformed United Church of Christ in Klemme with Pastor David Bogard officiating. Burial will be at Ell Township Cemetery in Klemme.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 P.M., Sunday, March 24, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com