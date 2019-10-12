{{featured_button_text}}

Ramona A. McCourt

Ramona A. McCourt, 84, of Plymouth, passed away Thursday (October 10, 2019) at Manly Specialty Care Center.

A Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday (October 18, 2019) at Plymouth United Methodist Church, 508 Carter street, Plymouth, with Rev. Sue Simmons officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Plymouth.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

A Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday (October 17, 2019) at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE., Mason City.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street, NE. 641-423-2372.Colonialchapels.com

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments