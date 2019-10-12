Ramona A. McCourt
Ramona A. McCourt, 84, of Plymouth, passed away Thursday (October 10, 2019) at Manly Specialty Care Center.
A Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday (October 18, 2019) at Plymouth United Methodist Church, 508 Carter street, Plymouth, with Rev. Sue Simmons officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Plymouth.
A Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday (October 17, 2019) at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE., Mason City.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street, NE. 641-423-2372.Colonialchapels.com
