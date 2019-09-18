{{featured_button_text}}

Ralph W. Preuss

MASON CITY - Ralph W. Preuss, 92, of Mason City, died on September 15, 2019 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa.

Fulfilling Ralph's wishes, there will be no services. Memorials may be directed to Good Shepherd Health Center or St. James Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924

www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

