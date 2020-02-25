Ralph Norris Ausenhus

Mason City – Ralph Norris Ausenhus, 64, of Mason City, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, with Rev. Dan Garrietts officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

