Ralph Martin
Ralph Martin, 91, of Rockford, IA died on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at the Rockwell Nursing Home. A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Fullerton Schumburg Funeral Home, 302 West Main, Rockford. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. with a one hour prior visitation on Friday, April 9, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church, 21 3rd St NW, Rockford, with Pastor Dennis Burns officiating. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt, IA. Military honors will be performed by the Britt Honor Guard.
Fullerton Schumburg Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 302 West Main, Rockford, Iowa 50468 641-756-3311, www.Fullertonfh.com.
